Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Growth 2026: Including Key Players | Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated and More

Data Bridge Market Research offers a latest report on Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Analysis and Forecast by delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market report focuses on describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, by the Global Key Players like AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors (Europe), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Telenor Group (Europe), Intel Corporation (US), and More. The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the market in terms of revenue.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.67billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing automotive industry.

Top Major Market Competitors:

AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NXP Semiconductors (Europe), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Telenor Group (Europe), Intel Corporation (US), FANSTEL CORP (USA), Vodafone Group (UK). Murata Manufacturing Co. (Japan), Afero (usa), Deutsche Telekom AG (Europe), Gemalto NV (Europe), Telit (Japan), Verizon Digital Media Services (US).

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, VimpelCom Ltd. selected Cisco Jasper’s M2M/IoT platform to be its Smart Connectivity management platform across its global network operator properties.Due to this agreement, VimpelCom’s customers are likely to implement and manage various M2M services like fleet management and smart metering.

In February 2016, Intel announced to launched the 4G LTE-Advanced modem, Intel XMM 7480 just to provide high-quality, high-speed voice and data services required in next-generation smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

Chapter Details of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Landscape

Part 04: Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Sizing

Part 05: Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

