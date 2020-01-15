Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Impressive Gains with Top Key Players | Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Oracle and More

Data Bridge Market Research offers a latest report on Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis and Forecast by delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report focuses on describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, by the Global Key Players like Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, and More. The Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the market in terms of revenue.

Global network-attached storage (NAS) market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Global Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and Nutanix among others.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has joined into a final contract to acquire Nimble Storage, which is a San Jose, Calif based supplier of hybrid-flash storage and predictive all-flash solutions. Flash storage is an invasive industry and an increasingly significant element of today’s hybrid IT environment. Nimble’s predictive flash products for admission to midrange sections complement HPE’s scalable midrange to high-end 3PAR alternatives and low-cost MSA products. This agreement will change HPE to offer a complete variety of inferior flash storage alternatives to purchasers across all sections.

In January 2018, QNAP Systems has launched collaboration with Netgate, showcasing a combined strategy by applying pfSense technology on the QNAP NAS to create fresh safety and networking training at CES 2018. Security is of paramount significance to all companies and is also a top concern for QNAP as a networked memory service supplier. In relation to working with the CVE listing authority (CNA) and promoting McAfee Antivirus facilities, QNAP is now working with Netgate to ensure future network security with the pfSense firewall alternative on the QNAP NAS.

Chapter Details of Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Landscape

Part 04: Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Sizing

Part 05: Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

