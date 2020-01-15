Global Underground Utility Mapping Market Business Intelligence Report | Enviroscan, MultiView, Guideline Geo, Sensors & Software Inc., Vivax-Metrotech

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Underground Utility Mapping Market 2019” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In this global business document, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. A systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been taken in the report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. The study of Underground Utility Mapping report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the development in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market. The worldwide Underground Utility Mapping report provides the complete knowledge and information of rapidly changing market landscape, what is already there in the market, future trends or market expectations, the competitive environment, and competitor strategies that aids in planning own strategies with which businesses can outshine the competitors. This Study provides a deep insight into the activities of key competitors such as Sensors & Software Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp, Enviroscan, MultiView, Inc.Guideline Geo, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, and others.

Global underground utility mapping market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing government initiatives toward the maintenance of underground utilities and rising economic activities are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Industry Competitors: Underground Utility Mapping Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global underground utility mapping market are Sensors & Software Inc., Vivax-Metrotech Corp, Enviroscan, MultiView, Inc.Guideline Geo, Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, LLC, Plowman Craven Limited, GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc, PROSTAR GEOCORP, Technics Group, Parsan., GEOTEC SURVEYS – UNDERGROUND MAPPING, geocarte.in, Maverick Inspection Ltd., Cardno, IDS GeoRadar – Part of Hexagon, SECON Private Limited, , Stanlay, GeoModel, Inc.

Key Segmentation: Underground Utility Mapping Market

By Component (Technological Solutions, Services), Technological Solutions (Electromagnetic Induction, Ground Penetrating Radar and Others), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Vertical (Oil and Gas, Electricity, Government and Public Safety, Construction, Telecommunication)

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing concern toward safety of underground utilities will drive the market growth

Rising demand in maintenance for aging infrastructure will propel market growth

Growing government initiative for implementation of utility mapping tool will also act as a driver for this market

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Underground Utility Mapping

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Underground Utility Mapping capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Underground Utility Mapping manufacturer

Underground Utility Mapping market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Hexagon AB announced the launch of their Leica DSX which is portable ground penetrating radar solutions designed for underground utility detection. It has the ability to simplify data capture and will also help the user to detect the underground utilities safely. The main aim of the launch is to help the user to locate the underground map easily and faster

In May 2019, IDS GeoRadar announced the launch of their new Opera Duo along with camera so that they can provide advanced integrated solution for Utility Detection surveys. It can also be installed in ground penetrating radar so that it can digitalize the utility detection process. The main aim of the launch is to reduce additional time, allow post analysis and join surface data with detection

