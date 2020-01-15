Digital Signature Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Key Players like RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., and More

Global Digital Signature Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 30.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global digital signature market are Adobe, OneSpan, Gemalto NV, Ascertia, DocuSign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX, Secured Signing Limited., IdenTrust,Inc; RPost, HelloSign, MultiCert, GlobalSign, Citrix Systems. Inc, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Gemalto NV, KOFAX INC., ACE Technology, Antares Systems Ltd., Cloud84. eMudhra Limited and among others.

Market Definition:

Digital signature is a mathematical technique with encoded and electronic stamp of verification on digital documents such as PDF files, word files and online legal contract papers .It help to solve the issue of impression and tempering in digital communication. It consists of each information of digital document that enables users to find out the source very quick and easily, identity and status of an electronic document. Digital signature is operated on the principle of cryptography technology.

Market Drivers:

Upgraded operational efficiency at lower OPEX is fueling the growth of the market

Advancement in digital technology is driving the market growth

Presence of several mobile devices worldwide is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of information about the legality of digital signature is restraining the market growth

Changes in rules and regulations of digital signature across the regions is hampering the growth of the market

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Avaloq a global fintech leader has integrated OneSpan solutions into its cloud-based banking platform; OneSpan is a global leader in e-signatures, and provider of software. This integration will help the company to make it quick, fast and more suitable for banks to connect with OneSpan’s anti-fraud solutions from their core banking systems with the help of open APIs to secure identities, access and transactions

In July 2018, SpringCM is acquired by DocuSign to continue further development in electronic signatures. The company developed the e-signature category and it has built a strong SaaS business in the market. This acquisition will help in company’s growth in electronic signatures to modernize system of agreement that consist of preparing, signing, managing and executing the agreement.

