Telecom Cloud Billing Market Key Opportunities and Challenges | AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company and More

Telecom Cloud Billing Market report involves the drivers and restraints for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. Telecom Cloud Billing Market report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market.

Telecom Cloud Billing Market report is an important element which gains demand from all the corners of globe. In Telecom Cloud Billing Market report, a section for the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the global market has also been covered. It provides product overview and highlights of product and application segments of the global market including price, revenue, sales, sales growth rate, and market share by product. What is more, the industry report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics.

Global telecom cloud billing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 28.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global telecom cloud billing market are AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property among others

Market Definition:

Telecom billing solutions provide a broad range of operations ranging from voice and information utilization monitoring, aggregating, charging the corresponding tariffs, producing client invoices, allowing customer relationship management by the seller for multiple mobile network operators through multiple cloud-based solutions based on government, private, or hybrid cloud.

Market Drivers:

Need for real-time billing and increased demand for bundled services, drives the growth of the market

Advancement and increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies, leads to the market growth

Lower operational and administration cost, is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The continued use of legacy systems in emerging economies, are expected to restrain the growth of the market

Stringent telecom regulations in many established markets, hampers he growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Google and AT&T collaborated to connect their customers to cloud. Business clients will be able to use AT&T NetBond for Cloud to link to Google Cloud Platform in an extremely safe way through Google’s newly launched Partner Interconnect. The new partnership also makes G Suite, Google’s cloud-based company productivity suite, including Gmail, Docs and Drive, accessible to companies of all sizes through AT&T Collaborate, a host voice and collaborative solution. This collaboration will help to connect consumers to their platform.

In May 2018, AT&T, OpenStack Foundation, SKT and Intel are working together on an open infrastructure project, Airship. This project builds on the basis of the project initiated in 2017 by OpenStack-Helm. It allows cloud operators to handle sites through minor and major updates at each stage of creation, including changes in configuration and upgrades to OpenStack. It does all this through a platform that is unified, declarative, fully containerized, and cloud-native. It will be easy to manage and build cloud infrastructure. This collaboration will bring advancement and enhancement in their technology.

