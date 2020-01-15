Glycomics Market Analysis over Numerous Prominent Players (2019-2026): Bruker, ProZyme, WATERS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies

Another business knowledge report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Worldwide Glycomics Market Status and Forecast (2019-2026) by Region, Product Type and End-Use” has capacities to raise as the most huge market worldwide as it has remained assuming a momentous job in building up dynamic effects on the general economy. The Global Glycomics Market Report offers vivacious dreams to finish up and study market size, showcase trusts, and focused environment. The examination is inferred through essential and auxiliary measurements sources and it contains both subjective and quantitative enumerating. A portion of the key players profiled in the investigation are Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, ProZyme, WATERS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies.

Industry Analysis

Global glycomics market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for personalized medicines and increasing proteomics and biomedical research are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Glycomics Market By Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Kits, and Reagents), Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Oncology, Immunology, Other Applications), End- User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Key Market Competitors

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global glycomics market are Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker, ProZyme, WATERS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Asparia Glycomics, Vector Laboratories, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, glyconet Berlin Brandenburg eV, University of Georgia, GlySign, Canadian Glycomics Network, GlycoDisplay., RayBiotech, Inc., Glycodiag, LABORATORIOS FARMACEUTICOS ROVI SA, Glyco Expression Technologies, Inc. and others

Competitive Landscape

Global glycomics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glycomics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Shimadzu and PREMIER Biosoft announced the launch of their Shimadzu’s LCMS-9030 Quadrupole Time of Flight (Q-TOF) mass spectrometry (MS) system which was powered by PREMIER Biosoft’s software which is specially designed for glycomics and lipidomics data analysis. By combing the Shimadzu’s high-resolution accurate-mass quadrupole time-of-flight LCMS-9030 with PREMIER Biosoft’s SimLipid and SimGlycan software solutions now scientist can easily identify the glycans and lipids from difficult biological mixtures.

In November 2016, ProZyme, Inc., announced the launch of their Gly-Q Glycan Analysis System which is a platform specially designed for user-friendly glycoanalysis. This will help the biopharma companies to determine the glycan profiles of their samples faster and will also decrease the overall cost. This new system is also combined with the small capillary gel electrophoresis (CGE) instrument which can be used to simplify the glycan data analysis.

Market Drivers

Growing proteomics market is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancement and development in glycomics instrumentation will also propel this market

Growing R&D investment by pharmaceutical & biotechnology and research institute will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Rising demand for personalized medicine and commercialization of pharmaceutical & biotechnology research will drive market growth

Market Restraints

Increasing merger is restricting the entry of new players which is hindering the growth

Long approval processes will also act as a factor restraining growth

Lack of awareness among professional about the importance of glycomics will also hamper the market

Market Segmentation:-

To comprehend Global Glycomics market dynamics in the w orld mainly, the worldwide Glycomics market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Glycomics Market report effectively provides required features of the global market for the population and for the business looking people for mergers & acquisitions, making investments, new vendors or concerned in searching for the appreciated global market research facilities. It offers sample on the size, offer, and development rate of the market. The Glycomics report provides the complete structure and fundamental overview of the industry market.

