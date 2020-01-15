Global Schizophrenia Treatment Market 2020 Analysis With Top Companies Like Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co.Ltd., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company

Schizophrenia Treatment market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. The Schizophrenia Treatment market report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2026 for the market. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The data and the information regarding the Schizophrenia Treatment industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

The Global Schizophrenia Treatment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising prevalence of schizophrenia and associated mental disorders is expected to drive the growth of the market value.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the schizophrenia treatment market are

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

Otsuka Holdings Co.Ltd.,

AstraZeneca,

Eli Lilly and Company,

Alkermes,

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Vanda Pharmaceuticals,

ALLERGAN,

Gedeon Richter plc,

Astellas Pharma Inc.,

Novartis AG,

AbbVie Inc.,

PsychoGenics Inc.,

Merz Pharma.

Global Schizophrenia Treatment Market Segmentation

By Therapeutic Class (Third-Generation Antipsychotics, Second-Generation Antipsychotics, Others),

By Treatment (Oral, Injectable),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition:

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that can be attributed with weak emotional behavior, lack of thinking and lack of enthusiasm for social or physical work. It is usually diagnosed in late adolescence or early adulthood. It is also characterized with hallucinations, which affects the daily processes of lives. It is generally caused by some genetic disorder, some traumatic incident, or even drug and alcohol abuse.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of mental disorders and schizophrenia is expected to drive the market growth

Increased research and development expenditure and government initiatives regarding the awareness of disease is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Major expiration of patented drugs in the forecast period is expected to restrain the market growth

Incidents of individuals experiencing addiction to drugs associated with the treatment of disease is also expected to act as a restraint in the market growth

Segmentation:

By Therapeutic Class Third-Generation Antipsychotics Abilify (aripiprazole) Second-Generation Antipsychotics Risperdal (risperidone) Invega (paliperidone) Zyprexa (olanzapine) Geodon (ziprasidone) Seroquel (quetiapine) Latuda (lurasidone) Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil) Fanapt (iloperidone) Saphris (asenapine) Vraylar (cariprazine) Others First-Generation Therapeutics Generics

By Treatment Oral Injectable



Competitive Analysis:

The global schizophrenia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of schizophrenia treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

