Foot and Ankle Devices Market Segmented By Products (Orthopaedic Implants and Devices, Bracing and Support Devices, Prostheses), Top Leaders-Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew

According to a report published by Data Bridge Market Research, titled “Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market – Industry Trends – Forecast to 2026. Global Foot And Ankle Devices Market Is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.The report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends size, growth, share, segments, key players, and technologies, future road map and 2026 forecast. The report provides a complete analysis of the market which brings out the complete understandings of the industry.

Data Bridge Market Research has profiled a portion of the famous organizations in the market and has given knowledge into key exercises, for example, mergers, venture, and takeovers. A portion of the main organizations that are working in the worldwide Foot and Ankle Devices market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex Inc., Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Ottobock, JEIL MEDICAL CORPORATION, Acumed LLC, Extremity Medical, Osteotec, Response Ortho, VILEX IN TENNESSEE, INC., Globus Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Össur Corporate among others.

Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Foot and Ankle Devices report. This Foot and Ankle Devices Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Foot and Ankle Devices by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) and other regions can be added.

A Synopsis of the Foot and Ankle Devices Market: Humans are sometimes at risk of suffering the traumatic incidents in the lower and upper extremities which would sometime cause permanent muscle injuries preventing people from performing some daily activities. Moreover, there are various neuromuscular diseases which require immediate treatment for avoiding more severe and permanent damages. The foot and ankle devices can be used during different foot and ankle surgical procedures or in the treatment of foot and ankle injuries.

Various types of foot and ankle surgical procedures are performed including the correction of bunion deformities, arthritic joints, rheumatoid feet, plantar fasciitis and treatment of the diabetes related sores. Growing incidence of diabetes and the foot related disorders is driving the market demand of foot and ankle devices.

The Foot and Ankle Devices Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Some of the key industry developments in the Foot and Ankle Devices Market include:

Product Launch

• In September 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.launched the 3D Printed Implant for the process of portfolio CONDUIT Interbody Platform with EIT Cellular Titanium Technology thereby expanding its offerings to treat deteriorating spine disease. This innovative product is designed in order to mimic natural bone and facilitate spinal fusion. With the launch of this product, Johnson & Johnson is becoming one of the leaders in 3D printing. The CONDUIT Platform with PROTI 360° Family will be represented at NASS as part of DePuy Synthes’ inventive solutions which will fulfill the needs for patients and surgeons in degenerative disc disease, complex cervical procedures and deformity. With the company’s collaboration among DePuy Synthes, Brainlab has an opportunity to work for navigation in the U.S.

• In September 2019, Zimmer Biomet launched the Stratum Foot Plating System; The Stratum Foot Plating Schematic exhibited at the American Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), an annual meeting held on September 12-15, 2019 in Chicago, at booth # 423, for the fixing of fractures, osteotomies, non-unions, malunions, fusions of small and bone segments and especially in the osteogenic bone segments. With this launch the company extended its product portfolio and increasing its market share.

• In July 2017, Stryker has released a new version of its Hoffmann LRF Hexapod software and hardware. The company provides a specialized method for calculating deformations and limbs by importing patient rays into the program and offers solutions for the repair of deformities and reconstruction. This offers high-level drives rather than side lines that allow equipment easier to access and handle.

Segmentation: Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market

• Global foot and ankle devices market is segmented into three notable segments which are products, application and end user.

• On the basis of products, the market is segmented into orthopaedic implants and devices, bracing and support devices, prostheses.

• On the basis of application, the market is segmented into trauma, hammertoe, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, others.

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, trauma centers, ambulatory surgical centers, speciality clinics, others.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Customization of the Report:

• All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

• All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

