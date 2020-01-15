Telecom Service Assurance Market Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026 | TEOCO Corporation, Nokia, Accenture, ZTE Corporation

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market: Overview

Global telecom service assurance market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Telecom Service Assurance Industry Developments in the telecommunications industry landscape in recent years have forced network operators to rethink the way they design their ecosystems and approach their business in terms of telecom service assurance.

The report offers advanced information and scenario about the industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Telecom Service Assurance market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The data of this report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. Telecom Service Assurance market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage.

Product definition-:In telecommunications, service assurance is the implementation by a Communications Service Provider (CSP) of policies and procedures to guarantee that services provided through networks fulfill a pre-set standard of service quality for an ideal subscriber experience. The massive rise in subscriber numbers, the need for elevated optimization & enhanced total investments, and the capacity to assess service efficiency & Quality of Service (QoS) have resulted to enhanced claim for telecom service assurance alternatives.

Various market research tools and techniques such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Primary and secondary research methodologies have utilized to dig deep into this Telecom Service Assurance market These research tools helps to identify hidden market opportunities of the market.

Research analysts and market experts have performed segmentation of the overall Telecom Service Assurance market to get a clear profound knowledge in an easy to understand manner. Each segment of the report reveals essential information that can be used to experience strong growth in this competitive market. Segmentation has been done on the basis of-:

By Solution Software Probe Monitoring Fault and Event Management Quality and Service Management Network Performance Monitoring Workforce Management Others Services Professional Services Planning and Consulting Services Operation and Maintenance Services System Integration Services Others Managed Services By Organization Size Large Enterprises SMES By Deployment Type On-Premises Cloud Hosted



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Telecom Service Assurance market report performs competitive and geographical analysis to get a detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading organizations to help the readers to understand the level of competition.

Few of the key players are listed below-Few of the major competitors currently working in the global telecom service assurance market are Broadcom, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Nokia, Accenture, Amdocs, Comarch SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, IBM Corporation, MYCOM OSI, NETSCOUT, Oracle, Spirent Communications, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, TEOCO Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., JDS Worldwide Corp among others.

For geographical analysis, the report examines the different areas on which the market segmentation is based on. Changing political situations, budgetary plans, government policies, in specific districts and nations has additionally been talked about in this research report.

In July 2018, IBM has announced an agreement with NETSCOUT, this will incorporate the network analytics instruments of the latter into their analysis of telecommunications. The arrangement enables IBM to offer selected models of NETSCOUT’s ISNG probe as a bundled offering by a pure software model. NETSCOUT’s ISNG platform feeds customers metadata in to a huge range of analytics stacks to give insights into application performance management, service assurance, business intelligence and cyber security.

In June 2017, Nokia acquired Comptel Corporation. By strengthening and expanding its software product portfolio and go – to-market capacities, the acquisition enhances Nokia’s plan to make a standalone software business on a scale. Comptel supports Nokia’s software portfolio by providing abilities that help digital service suppliers bring new communications services to the market master services earlier and order stream orchestration, capture data-in-motion, and refine decision-making.

Global telecom service assurance market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of telecom service assurance market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

