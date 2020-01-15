Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Huge Growth Technology Latest Trends Size Share Top Key Player like Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana,

Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market: Overview

The report offers advanced information and scenario about the industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics. The data of this report not only restrains the risks of ambiguity but also lend a hand in taking sound decisions while maintaining the reputation of the firm and its products. Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market research report explains everything in detail that serves the business purpose and gives a competitive advantage.

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security industry.

Product definition-: Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.

By Component Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service Managed Services By Type Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Others By Application Area Smart Manufacturing Smart Energy and Utilities Connected Logistics Smart Home and Consumer Electronics Connected Healthcare Smart Government and Defense Smart Transportation Smart Retail Consumer Wearables Connected Vehicles Others



Which Regions Covers in the Report Study?

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Few of the key players are listed below- Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

For geographical analysis, the report examines the different areas on which the market segmentation is based on. Changing political situations, budgetary plans, government policies, in specific districts and nations has additionally been talked about in this research report.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth

Strategic Key Insights Of The Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Report:



• Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Internet Of Things (Iot) Security industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Mocana Corporation collaborated with Intel for simplifying IoT device security. This cooperation will decrease the time it takes to automate the delivery of credentials and settings of safety required by the device before it is permitted on corporate networks. This collaboration will bring technological advancement and help Mocana to grow.

In September 2018, Fortinet introduced FortiNAC, which is the recent addition to its expanding portfolio of embedded security solutions to secure the evolving networks. As organizations adopt digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, an increasing amount of IoT devices need to be supported and secured.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

