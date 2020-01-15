Comprehensive Study of Global Industrial Automation Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Forecast- 2027 | Top Players: Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., FANUC CORPORATION,

Global Industrial Automation Market: Overview

Global industrial automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. industrial automation market Delivered through our EcoStruxure architecture, our IIoT technologies including integrated software—are ready for smart manufacturing and can deliver new business opportunities for plants and machine builders, increasing profitability and productivity.

Industrial Automation market research report gives methodical idea about the current scenario of the global market, recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, capacity, production value, mergers and acquisitions based on several market dynamics.

Global Industrial Automation Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Industrial Automation industry.

Product definition-:An industrial automation service operates machinery and different processes through controlled system such as computers, robots, control systems and information technologies. Automation is the key to standardize manufacturing, fast production, cost reduction, product quality and minimizing cost and many more facilities. It reduces the dependency on manual labor in different industries and ensures pace for mass production with superior performance as compared to humans.

Various market research tools and techniques such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Primary and secondary research methodologies have utilized to dig deep into this Industrial Automation market These research tools helps to identify hidden market opportunities of the market.

Research analysts and market experts have performed segmentation of the overall Industrial Automation market to get a clear profound knowledge in an easy to understand manner. Each segment of the report reveals essential information that can be used to experience strong growth in this competitive market. Segmentation has been done on the basis of-:

By Component Industrial Robots Traditional Industrial Robots Articulated Robots Cartesian Robot Selective Compliance Assembly Robot ARM(SCARA) Parallel Robot Others Collaborative Industrial Robots Machine Vision Cameras Analog Camera Digital Camera Smart Camera Frame Gabber, Optics and Led Lighting Processors and Software Control Valves Field Instruments Flow Meters Transmitters Pressure Transmitters Temperature Transmitters Level Transmitters Human–Machine Interface (HMI) Industrial PC Sensors Industrial 3D Printing By Solution Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Distributed Control System (DCS) Manufacturing Execution System (MES) Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Functional Safety Plant Asset Management (PAM) By Industry Process Industry Oil & Gas Chemicals Paper & Pulp Pharmaceuticals Mining & Metals Food & Beverages Power Others Discrete Industry Automotive Machine Manufacturing Semiconductor & Electronics Aerospace & Defense Medical Devices Others



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Industrial Automation market report performs competitive and geographical analysis to get a detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading organizations to help the readers to understand the level of competition.

Few of the key players are listed below- Emerson Electric Co., ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa India Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, 3D Systems, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., FANUC CORPORATION, Stratasys Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Tegan Innovations, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Chaos Prime, Dwyer Instruments, Inc. and others

For geographical analysis, the report examines the different areas on which the market segmentation is based on. Changing political situations, budgetary plans, government policies, in specific districts and nations has additionally been talked about in this research report.

Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Industrial Automation Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Industrial Automation Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Industrial Automation Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Industrial Automation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Market Drivers:

Industrial automation improves product quality and flexibility of manufacturing process is a driver for this market

Focus on optimum utilization of resources is a driver for this market

Government initiatives regarding adoption of industrial automation in different industries is boosting the growth of this market

Technological advancement in control, process monitoring and industrial automation is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High cost and high capital investment required for industrial automation hinders the growth of this market

Issues regarding security is restraining the market growth

Lack of professionals in industrial automation may hinder the growth of the market

A detailed analysis of key segments of the market

Recent developments in the market’s competitive landscape

Detailed analysis of market segments up to second or third level of segmentation

Historical, current, and projected future valuation of the market in terms of revenue and/or volume

Key business strategies adopted by influential market vendors

Outline of the regulatory framework surrounding and governing numerous aspects of the market

Growth opportunities in emerging and established markets

Recommendations to market players to stay ahead of the competition

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2017, IBM and ABB collaborated for industrial artificial intelligence solutions and to enhance the production line through identifying critical faults throughout the manufacturing process. Customers will benefit from the profound understanding of ABB’s domain and comprehensive portfolio of digital alternatives coupled with the expertise of IBM in artificial intelligence and machine learning as well as various vertical industries

In July 2018, Microsoft Corp. and GE entered into a partnership to bring operational and information technology together and to eliminate hurdles faced by the industrial companies in advancing digital transformation projects. For driving innovation across the enterprise, GE will leverage Microsoft Azure for extra IT workloads and productivity instruments such as inner Predix-based deployments. This partnership will build deeper connections between both the companies and will enables customers worldwide to harness the power of the Predix portfolio suh as Predix Asset Performance Management

Competitive Analysis

Global industrial automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial automation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

