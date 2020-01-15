Tiger Nut Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025

The report titled “Tiger Nut Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Tiger nut, also known as chufa nut or earth almond, which are often found in wet soils such as rice paddies, peanut farms, and also in well-irrigated lawns and golf courses during warm weather.

These nuts are tubers like sweet potato though much smaller in size, are chewy and tastes little like almond & pecan. Since they have high fiber content, they are also a good source of plant-based protein and other nutrients. Moreover, these nuts are gluten and dairy-free that makes a great option for vegan or paleo diet.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Tiger Nut Market: TIGERNUTS TRADERS, S.L., The Tiger Nut Company Ltd, Tiger Nuts USA, Amandn and others.

Global Tiger Nut Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Tiger Nut Market on the basis of Types are:

Micro Tigernuts(Length:6mm-7mm)

Standard Tigernuts(Length:8mm-11mm)

Large Tigernuts(Length:12mm-16mm)

On the basis of Application , the Global Tiger Nut Market is segmented into:

Food and oil applications

Medicine and cosmetic industry

Other uses

Regional Analysis For Tiger Nut Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Tiger Nut Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

