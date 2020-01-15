Acrylic Fibers Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2026

The report titled “Acrylic Fibers Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

Global Acrylic Fibers market size will increase to 4840 Million US$ by 2025, from 4270 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Fibers.

During past five years, global demand varied from 2042.1 K MT in 2013 to 1850.8 K MT in 2018, with a CAGR of -1.95%. Also China and Europe are two major production regions. China is the largest consumption region. In 2017, China consumed about 895.1 K MT with a consumption share of 48.36%. In the future, we predict that global demand will continue to increase. By 2024, global consumption will be 1917.6 K MT.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Acrylic Fibers Market: Aksa Akrilik, Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Exlan, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Taekwang, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber, Kaltex Fibers, Toray, DOLAN GmbH, SDF Group, Yousuf Dewan and others.

Global Acrylic Fibers Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Acrylic Fibers Market on the basis of Types are:

Wet Spinning

Dry Spinning

On the basis of Application , the Global Acrylic Fibers Market is segmented into:

Garment Industry

Home Textiles

Others

Regional Analysis For Acrylic Fibers Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Acrylic Fibers Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Acrylic Fibers Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Acrylic Fibers Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Acrylic Fibers Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Acrylic Fibers Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

