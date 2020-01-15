SaaS-based SCM Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2026

The report titled “SaaS-based SCM Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The analysts forecast the global SaaS-based SCM market to grow at a CAGR of 20.52% during the period 2020-2026.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based supply chain management (SCM) is a software application and tool installed on-premise and in the cloud. It facilitates the completion of activities of the entire supply chain by providing accurate information and an end-to-end view of each element across the supply chain process.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global SaaS-based SCM Market: Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM, Inspur, Kewill, Kinaxis, Logility, Manhattan Associates, Oracle, TOTVS and others.

Global SaaS-based SCM Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global SaaS-based SCM Market on the basis of Types are:

On-premise SCM

Cloud-based SCM

On the basis of Application , the Global SaaS-based SCM Market is segmented into:

Manufacturing Planning

Sourcing and Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Others

Regional Analysis For SaaS-based SCM Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global SaaS-based SCM Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of SaaS-based SCM Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the SaaS-based SCM Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of SaaS-based SCM Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of SaaS-based SCM Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

