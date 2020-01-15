Sci-Tech
Global Azimuth Thrusters Market Insights 2019 – SCHOTTEL Group, Steerprop, Cat Propulsion, Rolls-Royce, Kawasaki
Major Industry Player Profiles That Included by Azimuth Thrusters Market Research Report:
SCHOTTEL Group
Steerprop
Cat Propulsion
Rolls-Royce
Kawasaki
IHI Power Systems Co., Ltd. (IPS).
ABB Marine
Thrustmaster
Brunvoll
Wärtsilä Corporation
Jastram
Voith Turbo
Wuxi Ruifeng Marine
NGC
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Hydromaster
Veth Propulsion
Key Stakeholders Covered inside this Azimuth Thrusters Report:
• Azimuth Thrusters Manufacturers
• Azimuth Thrusters Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
• Azimuth Thrusters Subcomponent Manufacturers
• Azimuth Thrusters Industry Association
• Downstream Vendors
The Segmentation for the Azimuth Thrusters Market Report:
Global Azimuth Thrusters market segmentation by type:
Less than 1500KW
1500KW-3500KW
More than 3500KW
Global Azimuth Thrusters market segmentation by application:
Tugboat
Offshore Support Vessel
Ferries and Freighter
Others
Geographically, this market report studies the following key geographical regions: North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)