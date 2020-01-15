Drone Logistics and Transportation Market 2027 Feature Scenario – Cheetah Software Systems, Inc., Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Flytrex Aviation, Ltd., Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics

The Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Report combines qualitative and quantitative analyzes that can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. The estimates and market forecasts are presented in the Global Market Report from 2018 to 2027, with 2018 being the base year and the 2019 to 2027 forecast period. The overall estimates are then broken down by sector and area. Such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, covering the 16 main countries of the regions mentioned. The qualitative content of the geographic analysis will cover market trends in each region and country, including the main actors active in the region / country concerned, a PEST analysis of each region including political factors, economic, social and technological factors that influence the growth of the industry. Market.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- Cheetah Software Systems, Inc., Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Flytrex Aviation, Ltd., Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, PINC Solutions, Volocopter GmBH, Workhorse Group Inc., and Zipline among others.

The drone logistics and transportation experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for drone logistics and transportation consists of some well-established players across the globe that cater highly advanced drones to the logistics and transportation service providers. The benefits of drone deliveries that have attracted parcel delivery industry players and e-commerce industry players include reduced roadway congestion, improved safety, optimized route flexibility, reduced greenhouse gas emission, and overnight or one-day delivery.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets. Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.



The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market is anticipated to escalate in the coming years though deliveries, as the drone delivery service reduces the logistics cost of the end users greatly. With the further alterations in regulations, and an increasing number of logistics partners and e-commerce players opt for drone service, the number of third party service providers are also anticipated to rise, thereby accentuating the market in the forthcoming years. Federal Aviation Administration in several countries has simplified the rules for delivering goods through unmanned aerial systems, which has increased the number of delivery services from different companies. Attributing to the stringent legislations, the aerial delivery companies were restricted from using the service. Currently, drones are majorly used by e-commerce companies and several governments and private organizations to deliver time-sensitive goods, medicines and emergency response goods. Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential.

Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in the rural areas. The concept of ultra-fast deliveries could be spread beyond the cities with the help of last-mile connectivity. Delivery of blood in the rural areas by companies such as Zipline is revolutionizing the drone in logistics & transportation market. In 2017, Tanzania government announced a strategic partnership with Zipline to launch world’s largest drone delivery network. The aim of the partnership is to provide medicines and other drugs in times of emergency in the country.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Payments Landscape market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

