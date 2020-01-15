Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem

The report titled “Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market” report will be very useful to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, SWOT analysis, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market will register a 36.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 158000 million by 2024, from US$ 24100 million in 2019.

Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS), also known as Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), describes a shift away from personally owned modes of transportation and towards mobility solutions that are consumed as a service. The private automobile has been an intrinsic part of our lives for around a hundred years. But over the last decade, car sharing has gained a very small but growing part of the mobility market. The more recent rise of companies like Uber and Lyft is witness to a more dramatic shift in mobility and car ownership.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market: Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi and others.

Global Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market on the basis of Types are:

Type I

Type II

On the basis of Application , the Global Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market is segmented into:

Below 25 Years Old

25-40 Years Old

Above 40 Years Old

Regional Analysis For Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Mobility As A Service (MaaS) Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

