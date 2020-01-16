Thermal Ceramics Market Trends-Industry Share, Size, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2020 to 2026

Global Thermal Ceramics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.35 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 6.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.53% in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Morgan Advanced Materials; Rath; RHI Magnesita GmbH; 3M; Unifrax; YESO INSULATING PRODUCTS COMPANY LIMITED; ISOLITE INSULATING PRODUCTS CO., LTD.; Promat International NV; CeramTec; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; BNZ Materials; LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO.,LTD.; IBIDEN and Pyrotek are few of the major competitors present in the market.Thermal ceramics are substances/materials that are used for maintaining the thermal temperatures and insulated temperatures in various refractories. These ceramics are used for maintaining high levels of temperature without combusting or producing any toxic exhumes.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of industrialization and urbanization that have resulted in increased demand for innovative and advanced substances

Need for effective and efficient methods of thermal management and thermal insulation systems; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

Concerns of the populace regarding the usage and application of refractories which is one of the major uses of thermal ceramics; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Thermal Ceramics Market

By Type Ceramic Fibers Vitreous Alumina-Silica Ceramic Fiber Refractory Ceramic Fibers (RCF) Low Bio-Persistent Ceramic Fibers Polycrystalline Ceramic Fibers Insulating Firebricks Acidic Refractory Bricks Basic Refractory Bricks Neutral Refractory Bricks By Temperature Range 650-1000○C 1000-1400 ○C 1400-1600 ○C By End-Use Industry Manufacturing Glass Cement Ceramics Chemicals & Petrochemical Mining & Metal Processing Aluminum Iron & Steel Others Power Generation Others



The Market report provides company market size, share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also includes key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, product and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basic.

Objective of Studies:

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyses the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global market.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

– To track and analyses competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global market.

