Psychedelic Drugs Market Analysis 2020 – 2027 || Leading Players – The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global psychedelic drugs market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of depression worldwide and increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process are the key factors for market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.
The Psychedelic Drugs market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Psychedelic Drugs market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.
Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.
According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.
Segmentation: Global Psychedelic Drugs Market
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Application
- Major Depressive Disorder
- Resistant depression
- Panic disorder
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Opiate Addiction
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Drugs
- Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)
- 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)
- Phencyclidine
- Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)
- Ketamine
- Ayahuasca
- Salvia
- Psilocybin
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Inhalation
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Distribution Channel
- Direct Retailers
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
Psychedelic Drugs Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Psychedelic Drugs Market:
- In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme
- In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression
Primary Respondents : Psychedelic Drugs Market
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Scope of the Psychedelic Drugs Market Report : –
The report shields the development activities in the Psychedelic Drugs Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Psychedelic Drugs market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.
