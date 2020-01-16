Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Analysis 2020 – 2027 || Leading Players – FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

�

Global neonatal (preterm) infant care market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to factors like labor treatments, induced fertility, poor prenatal care, obesity and smoking.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global neonatal (preterm) infant care market are CooperSurgical, Inc., Medtronic, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Nonin, Getinge AB, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Natus Medical Incorporated, miracradle, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Abbott, Analogic Corporation, Atom Medical Corp., Arjo, BD, Hamilton Medical, Masimo, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC , Medela AG, Nestlé, NIHON KOHDEN COPORATION among others.

The Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

Neonatal refers to new born human infant who are born premature and they are usually kept in the neonatal nursing units in the period of first 4 weeks. There are various equipment such as phototherapy equipment, infant warmers & incubators, respiratory assistance & monitoring devices and neonatal monitoring devices are used. These are widely used in the hospitals, pediatric and neonatal clinics and nursing homes. The surging incidences of premature birth have raised the need for neonatal infant care product s and equipment’s.

Key Developments in the Market: Neonatal Infant Care Market

In June 2019, Massachusetts health system will be launching a telehealth program by connecting clinics and rural hospitals with NICU specialist to help improve care outcomes for their tiny little patients.

In January 2019, Shvabe, the leading manufacturer of neonatal equipment will display their intensive care incubator for nursing fragile babies from 500 grams upwards. It has functions like artificial lung ventilation, anesthesia, breathing gas integrated monitoring and many others.

Segmentation: Global Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Prenatal and Fetal Equipment

Ultrasound and Ultrasonography Devices

Fetal Doppler’s

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Fetal Monitors

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Neonatal Equipment

Infant Warmers & Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Assistance

Monitoring Devices

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Product

Delivery System

Bili Lights

Respiratory Assistance Devices

Thermal Control Equipment’s

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Equipment

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Product

Thermoregulation Devices

Monitoring Systems

Hearing Screening Devices

Vision Screening Equipment

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By End User

Hospitals

Pediatric and Neonatal Clinics

Nursing Homes

Neonatal Infant Care Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Scope of the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Neonatal (Preterm) Infant Care market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

