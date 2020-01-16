Patient Access Solutions Market Trends 2020 – 2027 || Leading Players – Craneware, Inc, ZirMed Inc., The SSI group, cirius group, AccuReg Software, Optum, Xerox Corporation

�

The Global Patient Access Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2025, from USD 1.23 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global patient access solutions market are McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Coperation,., cognizant, 3M , Optum,Inc,, The Advisory Board Company, Craneware, Inc, ZirMed Inc., The SSI group, cirius group, AccuReg Software, Optum, Xerox Corporation, manta, Epic Systems Corporation, Experian Information Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare, Patient Access Solutions, Inc. and Conifer Health Solutions, LLC. among others.

The Patient Access Solutions market report contains information and data in the form of charts, tables and graphs which is easily understandable to the users. This report deals with several markets internationally including Asia, North America, South America, and Africa in accord with the client’s needs. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The best analytical methods have been employed in the report, namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis wherever applicable. What is more, the report offers advanced information and scenario about the Healthcare industry which helps to stand apart in the competition in this fast paced business environment. This Patient Access Solutions market report also offers insights into revenue generation and sustainability initiative.

Market Definition: Global Patient Access Solutions Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of global patient access solutions market in the next 8 years. Patient access solutions provides physicians and pharmacists a clearly defined pathway to access new treatment options for patients in critical need, which are not available through commercial routes or the clinical trial setting. Managed access programs (MAPs) provide healthcare professionals educational support and enable them to use the drug appropriately and bring maximum benefits to the patient and minimize the chance of any adverse events.

Patient access solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare, and dental industries, has signed an letter of intent with Tangent EHR LLC, this joint venture will facilitate medical care for patients with trauma and work related injuries. In 2015 subsidiary of Xerox has expanded its call-center operations to include specialty reimbursement services. XEROX Company is one of the largest providers in the US for inside-sales support to life sciences companies. In this acquisition, iPAS will become a business unit of TMS health. iPAS is primarily a call center, specialized in handling patient-access and reimbursement services for specialty pharmaceutical marketers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Patient Access Solutions Market

The global patient access solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient access solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Access Solutions Market

The global patient access solutions market is segmented based on products, delivery mode, end users, applications, and geographical segments.

Based on products, the global patient access solutions market is segmented into services and software. Services segment is further sub segmented into support & maintenance, implementation, training & education services.

On the basis of software, the global patient access solutions market is segmented into eligibility verification software, medical necessity management software, pre-certification & authorization software, claims denial & appeal management software, payment estimation software, medical claims payment processing software and, other software.

Based on delivery mode, the global patient access solutions market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions, and on premise solutions.

On the basis of end users, the global patient access solutions market is segmented into healthcare providers, HCIT outsourcing companies, and others.

Based on geography the global patient access solutions market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Major Patient Access Solutions Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of patients and successive growth in the demand for health insurance.

Need to maintain regulatory compliance.

Rising importance of denials management.

Declining reimbursement rates in the market.

Rising needs to reduce in extent healthcare costs.

Data breaches and loss of confidentiality.

Scope of the Patient Access Solutions Market Report : –

The report shields the development activities in the Patient Access Solutions Market which includes the status of marketing channels available, and an analysis of the regional export and import. It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments. This will benefit the report’s users, that evaluates their position in Patient Access Solutions market as well as create effective strategies in the near future.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research is a versatile market research and consulting firm with over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries include Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Semiconductors, Machinery, Information and Communication Technology, Automobiles and Automotive, Chemical and Material, Packaging, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Specialty Chemicals, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Robotics, among many others.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude.We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

�