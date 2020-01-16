Artificial Pancreas Systems Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Major Key Players and Geographical Forecast Till 2026

According to a report published by Data Bridge Market Research, titled “Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025”. Global Artificial Pancreas Systems market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 175.98 million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. “Artificial Pancreas Systems Market” aims to convey a reasonable understanding of the business which has been analyzed by using primary and secondary research strategies. It additionally operates a current study method such as, SWOT and porter’s five analysis which helps to elaborate opportunities, strengths, flaws, and threats involved with the business in this Artificial Pancreas Systems market.

Data Bridge Market Research profiles some of the renowned Market Players operating in the global Artificial Pancreas Systems market. They are: Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hologic, Inc., QIAGEN, bioMerieux SA, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services

The Artificial Pancreas Systems Market report also shares an exhaustive analysis of the trends, factors, and competitive and regional dynamics that will chart the growth trajectSy of the market during the forecast period. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as company’s processes and cost structures are also analyzed in this Artificial Pancreas Systems report. This Artificial Pancreas Systems Market report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin Artificial Pancreas Systems by regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America), and other regions can be added.

Segmentation: Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market

By Device

• Threshold Suspended Device System

• Control to Range System (CTR)

• Control to Target System (CTT)

By End User

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Care

• Ambulatory Center

Key Developments in the Market:

• In January 2019, BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL, INC. entered into a collaborative agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, to launch 2 of the most innovative and advanced artificial pancreas systems, named “Bigfoot Loop” and “Bigfoot Inject”. These two devices would be Bluetooth enabled pumps and pens, respectively, which would automatically deliver insulin to its users through a mobile phone app. With this launch, Bigfoot would integrate medical devices and AI to a whole new level, which in turn would boost the growth of this market.

• In March 2019, Medtronic developed and launched the MiniMed 670G system, a new insulin pump for those who are suffering with type 1 diabetes. This is an automated system that automatically understands and studies the user’s body, and continually controls the delivery of insulin to naturally adjust the glucose levels and avoid the occurrence of hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. This device is the first of its kind, with a SmartGuard Technology and a glucose monitoring sensory device which automatically controls the right level of glucose according to each patient’s condition. With such developments, Medtronic is aiming to simplify the treatment for the diabetic patients ensuring healthy and quality life.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Pancreas Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

