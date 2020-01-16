Tokenization Market poised to reach CAGR of 22.45% forecast from 2019 to 2026 just published

Global tokenization market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4495.79 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 22.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global tokenization market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4495.79 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 22.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Drivers:

Increasing compulsion to follow PCI-DSS Guidelines is driving the growth of this market

Rising payment frauds is driving the market growth

Growing prevalence for cloud-based tokenization solutions is another factor driving the market growth

Rising demand for contactless payment solutions is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Dearth of knowledge about security tokens among population is restraining the market growth

Increasing organization inability to afford strong tokenization solutions is restraining market.

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the tokenization market.

Details of few key market players are given here- First Data Corporation, Gemalto, Fiserv, Inc, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, Thales eSecurity, WEX Inc., CipherCloud, Futurex, OpenText Corp., Worldpay, Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, Bluefin Payment Systems, Sequent Software Inc, Discover Bank, Carta Worldwide, Ingenico Group., Verifone., Mastercard., Merchant Link, Rambus.com.

Product Segmentation-

Global Tokenization Market By Component (Solution, Services), Application Area (Payment Security, User Authentication, Compliance Management), Tokenization Technique (Application Programming Interface (API)-Based, Gateway- Based), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government, Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Automotive, Education, Others)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC :

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Tokenization market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Tokenization market size analysis for the review period 2019-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price; Tokenization market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Tokenization market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Tokenization report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

