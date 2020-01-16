Software Defined Networking (SDN) Market Research Report, Growth Trends, Features, Opportunity, Share, Size, Key Players and Global Forecast to 2025

Software Defined Networking Market Overview:

The global Software Defined Networking market accounted for US$ 2.12 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 40.00 Bn in 2025.

One of the major factors impacting the significant adoption of the software defined networking solutions is that it provide end-users the ease of deployment along with flexibility for high scalability. SDN also provide its users with optimal Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and improved energy efficiency, which in turn helps in achieving low Operational Expenditure (OPEX). With developing digital ecosystem, and high data growth, the developing economies provide abundant opportunities for the organizations operating in the global SDN market.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Software Defined Networking Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentation of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Extract Type, Form and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Software Defined Networking Market through the segments and sub-segments.

Solution Insights

The solution segment of software defined networking solution includes physical infrastructure; virtualization/control software; software defined networking applications including network & security services; and professional services. The vendors in this market provide various facilities to the companies to choose for the appropriate software defined networking solution required. The software defined networking has witnessed a healthy adoption rate at the very initial stage of its launch, thus the market for software defined networking solutions is expected to foresee high adoption rate.

End-User Insight

The software Defined Network (SDN) market by end-user is segmented into three categories namely enterprises, cloud service providers (CSPs) and telecommunication service providers (TSPs). Globally enterprise are also adopting SDN solutions as these solutions helps them to increase their business value from the virtual machines to their data centers and also offers additional benefits such as reduced network provisioning time, reduced service costs through improved network management efficiency and also simplifies network creation process in a self-service environment.

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

VMware

Juniper Networks

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Cumulus Networks

NEC Corporation

Brocade Communications Systems

Broadcom Ltd

TOC points of the market report:

Market size & stocks

Market trends and dynamics

Market drivers and opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in the industry

Marketing channel development trend

Market positioning

Pricing strategy

Brand strategy

Target client

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Software Defined Networking Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Software Defined Networking Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Software Defined Networking Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Software Defined Networking Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Software Defined Networking Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

