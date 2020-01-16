Smokeless Tobacco Products Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Swedish Match

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Smokeless Tobacco Products Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Swedish Match, Japan Tobacco, Swisher International, Inc., DS Group, Philip Morris International., among others.

Global Smokeless Tobacco Products Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Chewing Tobacco, Dipping Tobacco, Dissolvable Tobacco, Snuff, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Form (Dry, Moist),

Route (Oral, Nasal),

Global smokeless tobacco products market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Pleasant taste and less health risk associated with the use of smokeless tobacco products are the factor for the market growth.

Smokeless tobaccos are those tobaccos which is not burned or smoked. They also consist of nicotine and other cancer forming chemicals. Some of the common types of the smokeless tobacco products are dipping tobacco, dissolvable tobacco, snuff and chewing tobacco. They are available in both dry and moist form. They are usually done either with nasal or orally. As compared to the smoking tobaccos they are less harmful to the environment.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Availability of different flavours in smokeless tobacco will accelerate the market growth

Increasing demand from young generation also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Risk associated with the mouth, pancreas and esophagus cancer will restrain the market growth

It can cause heart disease, gum disease and other health associated problems; this factor will also hamper the market growth

Strict tobacco regulatory framework will impede the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

In July 2019, Altria announced the acquisition of 80% stake of the Burger Sohne. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their smokeless segment as this acquisition will help the company to acquire Burger’s on product which will help them to start the distribution of smokeless tobacco products

In October 2018, Philip Morris International announced the launch of their new versions of its smokeless tobacco device, iQOS. It is a system that heats tobacco instead of burning it. An updated version, iQOS 3, and a new device, iQOS 3 Multi are now being released. In Japan, the company will also launch a less costly range of heatsticks or tobacco sticks inserted into the products to attract new customers to the group

