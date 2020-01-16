Sports Protective Equipment Market Growth, Distinguished High Four Business Leaders – Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Sports Protective Equipment Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Adidas, Amer Sports, Nike, BRG sports, Under Armour, PUMA SE, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Dunlop Sports Group Americas Inc., DAIWA SEIKO CO., LTD. and Jaren Corporation.

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

By Sports Type (racing sports, ball sports, water sports, extreme sports and others),

Product (helmets & headgears, protective eyewear, face protection & mouth-guards, pads, guards, chest-cover and gloves),

Area of Protection (head & face, trunk & thorax, upper extremity and lower extremity),

Distribution Channel (specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, online stores and others),

End-User (wholesale and retail)

Global Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.93 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.92% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. The prominence of online store in order to purchase sports protective equipment is expected to intensify the growth of sports protective equipment market worldwide.

The global sports protective equipment market deals with the equipment and accessories of sports which are mainly used to prevent injuries and keep the players safe during the sports activities. The equipment is made for all the parts of a human body. The rise in the sports equipment markets is mainly due to the increase in the sports and recreational activities. The consumer expenditure on sports protective equipment has also increased in the recent years. However, the growth may decline at a certain rate due to the decreasing profit margins.

The sports protective equipment can be segmented based on sports type, product type, distribution channel, area of protection and end users. Based on the product, the sports’ protective equipment can be segmented into hand protection, head protection, the lower body and others. The head protection segment is expected to hold the major market share.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The rise in demand for the sporting goods and increasing popularity of sports leagues, and recreational activities, drives the market of the sports protection equipment.

The increasing prominence of various distribution channels in the form of online stores and multi-specialty stores is another major factor toward the growing market.

Threat of counterfeit products and premium pricing of good quality sports equipment.

Competitive Landscape:

In 2016, the Australian Government launched Asian Sports Development Partnerships (ASP) program of USD 4 million worth leading to developments in sports across the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2017, 2ND Skull received USD 100,000 in funding from the NFL as part of HeadHealthTECH Challenge II. The company mainly deals in creating protective skull caps for tough contact sports such as football and rugby.

In March 2018, Xeros Technologies acquired Gloves Inc., providing personal protection equipment cleaning, inspection and repair services in the Miami metro areas.

