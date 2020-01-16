Suncare Products Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends by 2026

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Suncare Products Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

The Major players profiled in this report include NEW AVON LLC, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf, BLISTEX INC., Clarins, Coty, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LOreal, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., Lotus Herbals Limited, Procter & Gamble., Burt’s Bees.

Global Suncare Products Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Sun Protection, After Sun, Self- Tanning),

Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Powder, Liquid, Wipes, Spray, Colored),

Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Departmental Store, Direct Sales, Discount Stores, Drug Stores, Salons, Speciality Stores, Other Channels)

Global Suncare Products Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 17.58 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 27.83 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.91% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand among consumer for anti- ageing product is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Suncare products are usually applied in skin so that they can protect it from the harmful effects of UV rays. They are used by large number of population so that they can keep their skin brighter and healthy. These products are available in the form of powder, cream, gel, lotion, wipes etc. These days there is demand for anti- ageing cream among consumer which is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the harmful effects of UV rays on skin is driving the growth of this market.

Growing demand for anti- ageing products is driving the market.

Availability of the local and low quality product is restraining the growth of this market.

In April 2016, Lotus Herbal announced the launch of their new sun care afe Sun Whitening+ Long Last Sunblock SPF 40|PA+++ to protect the skin from the harmful effects of sun and also make the skin radiant and lightening. They are enriched with Vitamin E. carrot and aloe vera extracts. It also protects the skin from harmful effect of UVA and UVB rays.

In March 2018, Lancaster announced the launch of their two new ranges Sun Sensitive and 365. Sun sensitive consist of five new products- Sun Sensitive Compact invisible cream SPF 50, Sun Sensitive BB cream SPF 50, Sun Sensitive comforting face cream SPF 50+, Sun Sensitive softening body milk SPF 50 & SPF 30 and Tan Maximizer. They are suitable for all skin types and soften, moisturize and improve the skin texture.

