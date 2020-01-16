Surfing Equipment Market 2019 | Global Industry Research Report till 2026 | Agit Global, Inc, Billabong, BruSurf, Keeper Sports Products.

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Surfing Equipment Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Agit Global, Inc, Billabong, BruSurf, Keeper Sports Products., MT WOODGEE SURFBOARDS, SHANGHAI YUAN SPORTS CO., LTD, Quiksilver, kinaroad, Pro-Lite., Blue Sea Watersports., Toy Factory Surfboards., Shop Rusty Surfboards., XANADU SURF DESIGNS, SURFTECH, LLC, McTavish Surfboards, The Muskoka Surfboard Company, Woodpecker Natural Surfboards, INDI SURFBOARDS, O’Neill, Cannibal Surfboards/CoreVac Composites; Rip Curl; among others.

Global Surfing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Surfing Boards, Apparel & Accessories, Surf Gear),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Application (Entertainment, Sports Competition, Other)

Global surfing equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising popularity of water sports and increasing popularity of surfing are the factor for the market growth.

Surfing is a surface water sport where the surfer sits on the front or head of a moving wave which usually takes the surfer to the shore. Surfing equipment is used to do surfing. Some of the common surfing products are surfing boards, apparel, surf gear, and others. Surfing is more of a recreational activity, where it serves as a pressure buster to be out in the open and enjoy the natural world.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about the health benefits of surfing will drive the market growth

Rising international tourism arrival and growing tourist expenditure is another factor accelerating the market growth

Less number of surfing facilities will hamper the market growth

Low participation rates will also restrict the growth of this market in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2019, Lone Kauri announced the launch of their new range of eco-friendly wooden surfboards along with Red Leaf Surfboards. The main aim of the launch is to offer more affordable and competitive alternative to market-accessible toxic and petrochemically based surfboards. This new surfboards is manufactured using organic surf waxes, recyclable waste, natural sunscreens, recyclable surf leashes among others

In August 2015, Oneon announced the launch of their two battery-powered boards Carver and Manta along with the company Bizintek Innova. The Carver design is powered by an integrated dual-core 440-Watt engine and an axial water pump. The more rectangular Manta model is operated by similar components, but has been designed to enable more casual surfers to cruise around quieter water surfaces like canals

Research Methodology: Global Surfing Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

