Toddler Wear Market 2019 | Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply & Forecast till 2026

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Carter’s, Inc.; The Trendy Toddlers; adidas AG; Benetton Group; The Gap, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Mothercare Plc; Gildan Activewear SRL; Cotton On Group; Diesel SpA; DOLCE&GABBANA; Hanesbrands Inc.; Ralph Lauren; H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB; Okaidi; The Children’s Place; Catimini; Inditex; Rock Your Baby among others.

Global Toddler Wear Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Apparel, Footwear, Others),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Global toddler wear market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 301.21 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising birth rate worldwide.

Toddler wear are the category of apparel, footwear and accessories manufactured keeping in mind to protect the toddler which are described as children who are aged between twelve to thirty six months. These clothes are generally really trendy, protective and highly stylish. These clothes are generally of very high quality and free of any harmful substances added during the production process due to the sensitive skin and high care required for toddlers.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Presence of wide variations in clothing categories and products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising volume of products experiencing premiumization is expected to propel the market growth due to increasing levels of disposable income amongst consumers

Availability of various unorganized local players that are able to offer low cost apparel will restrict the growth of this market

Large costs associated with these products making it inaccessible to a number of consumer groups; this factor is expected to hinder the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In September 2018, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB in partnership with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) announced the launch of childrenswear product range produced only of sustainable materials designed for babies to children aged fourteen. The most significant factor with this is the contribution from sale going towards WWF and their operations for conservation of environment

In July 2018, Carter’s, Inc. announced the availability of “Carter’s KID”, their latest product range designed keeping in mind boys and girls having a size range of 4-14. The product range offers high quality products having a wide variety of colours, graphic designs and styles that children and parents expect. This will enable consumers to fulfil the requirements of their children and kids establishing Carter’s, Inc. as the leading brand for children apparel

