Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market 2026:Quantitative Analysis By Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sino Biological Inc, General Electric, AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.
Global green fluorescent protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.Extensively use of green fluorescent protein in biology, medicine and research is the major factor for the growth of the market
This green fluorescent protein market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to current scenario and the future prospects by considering several industry aspects of healthcare industry. The report also recognizes and analyses the rising trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. This green fluorescent protein report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the healthcare industry. The company profiles of all the chief and dominating market players and brands who are taking steps such as product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are mentioned in the report.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global green fluorescent protein market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biocompare, Merck KGaA, Novus Biologicals, COSMO BIO co.,ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sino Biological Inc, General Electric, AnaSpec, Inc. and Takara Bio Inc among others.
Key Development in the Market:
- In August 2016, Microbiologics, Inc. announced the launch of their UV-BioTAG which is a line of bacterial reference strains containing green fluorescent protein (GFP) markers. They are specially designed for the quality testing in food safety laboratories. The UV-BioTAG cultures visibly fluoresce under ultraviolet (UV) light so that they can be imposed easily from natural blots
Competitive Analysis:
Global green fluorescent protein market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of green fluorescent protein market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers
- The stable and non-toxic nature of the green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
- Fusion of green fluorescent protein to other proteins does not alter their functions of locations which is driving the growth of this market
- Significant advantage such as maintenance of fluorescence even after fixation with liquid is a driver for this market
- Increasing awareness about the wide application of green fluorescent protein is driving the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Green fluorescent protein causes background autofluroesnce problem which is restraining the market growth
- There is no opportunity for amplification as green fluorescent protein do not have associated enzymatic activity
Segmentation: Global Green Fluorescent Protein Market
By Types
- dsRed
- eqFP611
- Dronpa
- TagRFPs
- KFP
- EosFP/IrisFP
- Dendra
By Application
- Transcription Reporter
- Förster Resonance Energy Transfer
- Split EGFP
- Biosensors
- Cell Marking and Cell Selection
- Fluorescence
- Purification
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
