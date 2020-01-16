Microprinting Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion with An Ennis Company; Micro Printing & Blueprint; 3D MicroPrint GmbH; Plus Technologies LLC and More

Global Microprinting Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 492.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 750.16 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.39% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of innovations and advancements currently undergoing in the market.

Top Major Market Competitors:

Videojet Technologies, Inc.; Ricoh Company Ltd.; SAFEChecks; Source Technologies; Canon Finetech Nisca Inc.; Data Carte Concepts; Security & Identity Solutions Ltd; Domino Printing Sciences plc; Evolis; CONTROL PRINT LTD.; Micro Format, Inc.; Trustcopy; Printegra, An Ennis Company; Micro Printing & Blueprint; 3D MicroPrint GmbH; Plus Technologies LLC and Micro Printing Ltd

Market Drivers:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances from the government, banking & finance sector for the authentication of documents is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand from the healthcare market due to the growing applications is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High presence and adoption of digitalization methods and securing valuable information digitally instead of physical documentation is expected to restrain the market growth

Issues with heat setting in microprinters are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

