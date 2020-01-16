Virtual Classroom Market Impressive Gains Including Key Players | TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc. and More

Virtual Classroom Market analysis report is a window to the industry which talks about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Moreover, strategic model around the growth objective is designed by analysts, with a detailed route-to-market analysis, competencies to be leveraged and developed, as well as any potential pitfalls. Virtual Classroom Market study also evaluates the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. No stone is left unturned while researching and analysing data to prepare market research report like this one and the others.

This report proves to be a useful guide for the individuals related to Virtual Classroom Market as it accommodates data such as advancement patterns, competitive scene examination, and key locales improvement status. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Virtual Classroom Market are Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc. and More

Global virtual classroom market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.41 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Virtual Classroom Market By Component (Solutions, Hardware, Services), Solutions (Content Management, Device Management, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Security, Analytics and Data Visualization), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Mobile Computing Devices, Virtual Reality Devices, Interactive Displays and Projectors, Security and Video Cameras, Others), Service (Professional Services, Training and Consulting, Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Managed Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On- Premises), User Type (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In September 2018, Sikshana Foundation along with Dell and Karnataka Government announced the launch of their new Sikshana’s Technology in Education Program so that they can encourage the schools to adopt new technologies in teaching. Dell also gifted laptops to the schools so that they can train their students and teachers. The main aim is to help the underprivileged children so that they can adopt these new technologies.

In July 2018, University of Phoenix announced that they have partnered with Blackboard so that they can provide university Blackboard Learn with the Ultra experience which is next- generation learning management system. It also help the students and faculty to get information with mobile-first design that is connected to the university’s technology ecosystem.

Virtual Classroom Market Drivers & Market Restraints:

Rising prevalence for personalized learning experiences is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development in AR/VR technologies is another factor driving the market

Less availability of resources and base in the industries is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the AR/VR devices is another factor restraining the market

Virtual Classroom Market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

