Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations | Northrop Grumman Corporation, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, ICOR Technology, and More

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of UGV in defence sector is major factor for the growth of this market.

Unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is a vehicle that runs on ground without any human assistance. It is usually designed for the situations where it is impossible to have any human operators. It have many sensors that analyse the situation and make decision itself accordingly or forward the information to the operator at other location who will then accordingly control the vehicle with the help of teleoperations. It is widely used in military to carry supplies, and provide vigilance information.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of UGV in civilian applications is driving the growth of this market

Rising demand for autonomous control system is another factor driving the market growth

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Major Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global unmanned ground vehicle market are:-

QinetiQ,

Northrop Grumman Corporation,

ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.,

Cobham plc,

ICOR Technology,

ASELSAN A.Ş,

RE2, Inc.,

Nexter Systems,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Oshkosh Corporation,

Clearpath Robotics Inc.,

Harris Corporation,

General Dynamics Corporation,

Robo-Team Ltd,

DOK-ING d.o.o.,

Boston Dynamics,

Leonardo DRS,

Autonomous Solutions Inc.,

BAE Systems,

Rheinmetall AG,

ReconRobotics Inc.

And

Others

Global Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market

By Mobility (Wheeled, Tracked, Hybrid, Legged),

Size (Small, Medium, Large, Very Large, Extremely Large),

Mode of Operation (Tethered, Teleoperated, Autonomous),

System (Payloads, Controller System, Navigation System, Power System, Others),

Application (Military, Law Enforcement, Federal Law Enforcement, Commercial),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

