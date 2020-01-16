Ceramic Tiles Market Showing Growth With Top Players Cersanit; Johnson Tiles; Kajaria Ceramics Limited; Koninklijke Mosa bv

Ceramic Tiles business research report works as a best solution to know the trends and opportunities in the industry. Global Ceramic Tiles business research report has been framed with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. This report gives broader perspective of the market place with its all-inclusive market insights and analysis. The information, statistics, facts and figures delivered via this report helps companies in industry to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the conditions of demand. In the report; a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players.

Global ceramic tiles market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 167.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of urbanization worldwide as well as increasing levels of renovations of the existing households.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market By Raw Material (Feldspar, Kaolin, Bentonite, Silica Sand), Product Type (Wall, Floor, Vitrified, Industrial), Formulation (Dry Pressed, Extruded, Casting), Tile Features (Glazed, Porcelain, Scratch Free, Others), Application (Wall, Floor, Others), End-Use (Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Ceramic Tiles Market

Ceramic tiles are flooring or wall construction products that are produced from minerals such as clay, silica sand and provide an enhanced aesthetic appeal to a household or commercial spaces. The raw materials are processed with different methods such as mixing, drying and formulation of the mixture in a tile shape.

Top Key Players:

Corona Vitrified;

Cersanit;

Johnson Tiles;

Kajaria Ceramics Limited;

Koninklijke Mosa bv;

RAK CERAMICS;

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.;

Grupo Lamosa;

Cerâmica Carmelo Fior;

CERAMICHE ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.;

Florim Ceramiche S.P.A.;

GranitiFiandre S.p.A.;

Grupo Fragnani;

PAMESA CERÁMICA S.L.;

Saudi Ceramics;

PORCELANOSA Grupo A.I.E.;

Crossville Inc.;

LIXIL Group Corporation;

Dongpeng;

Nitco Tiles;

China Ceramics Co., Ltd.;

Lasselsberger;

Daltile

Newpearl

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of construction activities taking place globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Growing usage of flooring and tiles from the Asia-Pacific region due to their increasing disposable income and better spending power; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing benefits of the ceramic tiles as it is significantly low-cost and light-weight than its substitutes; this factor is expected to positively affect the growth of the market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing presence of strict regulations regarding the mining of minerals as well as for the environment which are used in the formulation of ceramics; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased usage & demand of substitute products is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. announced that they had acquired Eliane. This acquisition is the first strategic step in the expansion of their business operations in the South America region. This acquisition will include the production sites situated in six locations throughout Brazil with around 36 million sq.m annual productions of these facilities.

In September 2018, RAK CERAMICS announced that they had acquired all of the remaining shares of the joint venture available in the Saudi Arabia, owning the KSA operations fully. This acquisition will help in greater operability of RAK CERAMICS in the region of Saudi Arabia, as a unified global brand as they will look to integrate the operations of the joint venture into their own.

Market Segmentations:

Global Ceramic Tiles Market is segmented on the basis of

Raw Material

Product Type

Formulation

Tile Features

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Raw Material

Feldspar

Kaolin

Bentonite

Silica Sand

By Product Type

Wall Tile

Floor Tile

Vitrified Tile

Industrial Tile

By Formulation

Dry Pressed

Extruded

Casting

By Tile Features

Glazed

Porcelain

Scratch Free

Others

By Application

Wall

Floor

Others

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Ceramic Tiles Market

Global ceramic tiles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ceramic tiles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

