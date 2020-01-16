Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and 2019-2026 Forecasts

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include

AMCOR LIMITED

AMPACET CORPORATION

BALL CORPORATION

BEMIS COMPANY, INC.

The other players in the market are Constar International Inc, Crown Holdings Inc., W. R. Grace & co, Graham Packaging Company Inc., Innovia Films, Klockner Pentaplast (subsidiary of Blackstone Group), Landec Corporation, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc, Multisorb Technologies, Paksense, Paper Pak Industries, Rexam, Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco, Sysco Corporation (Fresh Point Services), Timestrip, plc., VIP Packaging and many more.

Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

By Packaging Type (Active Packaging, Smart & Int. Packaging),

Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Active, smart and intelligent packaging is majorly used by the manufacturers for retaining the nutritional value and freshness of the product. The global trade for this market is going to be driven by the sophisticated and advanced transport facilities that are available. The demand for active, smart and intelligent packaging is higher in the consumer goods, food and beverages and pharmaceutical industry.

The retail industry is at a high growth rate and need for attractive and smart packaging is of utmost importance. The packaging of the product ensures a safe reach of product to the consumer. Technologies such as intelligent packaging, active, smart packaging, and modified atmosphere packaging are replacing methods such as canning.

Advanced packaging interacts internally as well as externally with the environment in order to enhance the visual appeal of the products. Besides this, smart and active packaging also eases the process of bulk transportation.

According to an article published recently by Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 48 million cases of foodborne illness are registered annually in the United States; which is the equivalent to the sickening of 1 in 6 Americans each year. In addition to this each year, these illnesses results in an estimated 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. Hence, increasing awareness regarding food-borne diseases and increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, consumer convenience and manufacturers concern for longer shelf-life of the food products is driving the market for global active and smart packaging technology for food and beverage market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Longer shelf life and changing lifestyle of people

Growing demand for fresh and quality foods

Demand for longer and sustainable packaging products

Issues with the packaging material effect on human body

Security and privacy issues in case of intelligent packaging

Recent Development:

In June2018, Amcor Limited () which is one of the major player has done an investment in the technologies related to healthcare packaging. The company latest digital printing press is now available at its Cramlington, U.K., site and is the company’s third major investment in new presses across its European operations since 2016. This investment the company now has no minimum requirements for order size and can respond to shorter lead times.

Competitive Landscape:

The global active, smart and intelligent packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active, smart and intelligent packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the Report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global active, smart and intelligent packaging market

Analyze and forecast the active, smart and intelligent packaging market on the basis of packaging type and application.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for packaging type and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

