Aflatoxins Market Insights 2019 | Key Players : ARBRO PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD, Symbio Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, ERBER AG, Bureau Veritas

The Major players profiled in this report include ARBRO PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD, Symbio Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, ERBER AG, Bureau Veritas, SGS SA, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Trilogy Analytical Laboratory, General Mills Inc, EnviroLogix, R-Biopharm AG, Alpha MOS, OMIC USA, Cayman Chemical and others

Global Aflatoxins Market: Segment Analysis

By Species Type (Aspergillus Flavus and Aspergillus Parasiticus),

Exposure Method (Plant Product, Animal Product, Air Media),

Detection Method Type (Chromatographic Methods, Spectroscopic Methods, Immunochemical Methods),

Metabolite Type (Aflatoxin B1 and B2, Aflatoxin G1 and G2, Aflatoxin M1 and M2, Aflatoxin Q1)

Aflatoxins belongs to the family of toxins which are produced by the special fungi. Aflatoxins are commonly found on agricultural crops such as peanuts, maize, tree nuts and cottonseed. Generally, aflatoxins contaminates the field crops at the time of harvesting and during the storage. Aflatoxins are responsible for various diseases such as liver cancer. A person can get exposure from the aflatoxins while consuming meat or dairy product and sometimes through dust particles mixed with air while inhaling from contaminated crops and feeds.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in research and development such as breeding technique has driven the market growth

Rise in awareness among farmers regarding protection of agriculture crop might act as a catalyst may boost the growth

Problems associated with sampling procedure may hinder the growth of this market

High cost in management of aflatoxins can also act as a restraint for the growth of this market

In May 2018, ProGnosis Biotech launched two lateral flow test including total aflatoxins and aflatoxin B1. The coefficient variant tests performed showcases accuracy, sensitivity and high stability. The coefficient variant test would help in becoming market leader as no other competitors are equipped with such latest technology

Competitive Landscape:

Global aflatoxins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aflatoxins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

