Air Condition Market Report 2019 – Industry Capacity, Manufacture, Value, Consumption, Status and Prediction 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.; Blue Star Limited; Electrolux; Carrier Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; AMP Air; Voltas Ltd.; Johnson Controls; TOSHIBA CORPORATION; FUJITSU GENERAL; Ingersoll-Rand plc; Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.; Danfoss; ABS Aircon Engineers Private Limited; GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC.; UNITED TECHNOLOGIES; LG Electronics and Midea Group.

By Product (Air Conditioners),

Type (Rooftop, Chillers, Split, Indoor Packaged),

Duct Type (Ductless, Ducted),

Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial)

Global Air Condition Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 131.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 327.53 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in global warming and increase in temperatures globally.

Air condition can be defined as the product that is utilized in the process of achieving optimum temperature indoors. These devices are used for the removal of heat, moisture from indoors so that the occupants of the rooms are comfortable. They also find their usage in maintaining the optimum temperature in various other situations as well such as to remove the heat from server rooms, keep the optimum temperature for museum, etc.

Rising levels of temperatures globally is one of the major factors for the adoption of air conditioners

Increasing levels of urbanization and rising levels of disposable income have led to increased adoption of commercial and residential air conditioners globally

Rising cost of installation, product cost and increasing energy costs associated with the usage of the product are some of the factors restraining the market growth

In October 2018, FUJITSU GENERAL announced that they had acquired ABS Aircon Engineers Private Limited. With this acquisition FUJITSU have expanded their service capabilities for commercial air condition in the region of India.

In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation announced that they had acquired AMP Air. With this acquisition Panasonic will be able to expand their sales and servicing network in the region of U.K. and all around Europe.

