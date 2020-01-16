Algaecides Market is growing so rapidly with the major factors | BASF SE, Nufarm, Lonza., UPL, Waterco, SePRO Corporation, Dow, BioSafe Systems, LLC, Airmax

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Algaecides Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include BASF SE, Nufarm, Lonza., UPL, Waterco, SePRO Corporation, Dow, BioSafe Systems, LLC, Airmax, Oreq Corporation, Lenntech B.V., Waterco, Pinch A Penny, Inc., Pool Corporation., BIOGUARD PEST MANAGEMENT, Expertos en Piscinas y Spas AstralPool., Syngenta, Bayer AG.

Global Algaecides Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Copper Sulfate, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Chelated Copper, Peroxyacetic Acid & Hydrogen Dioxide, Dyes & Colorants, Other Algaecides & Disinfectants),

Applications (Surface Water Treatment, Aquaculture, Sports & Recreational Centers, Agriculture, Other Applications),

Form (Granular Crystal, Liquid, Pellet),

Mode of Action (Non-selective Algaecides, Selective Algaecides)

Global Algaecides Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.19 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing industrialization is driving the growth of this market.

Algaecide is used to kill and prevent the growth of algae or cyanobacteria. They are of two type’s algaecide natural and synthetic algaecides. They are usually used to prevent filamentous, branched, as well as planktonic algae. Algaecide depends upon some factors like quantities of application, water chemistry, product formulation etc.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about the conservation of the environment is driving the growth of this market

Rising industrialization are driving the growth of this market

Strict government regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Its non- selective nature is another factor to restraining this market.

Competitive Landscape:

In July 2014, Troy Corporation announced the launch of Polyphase 963 which is a fungicide + algaecide to provide protection to the wood substrates from fungal and algal growth. This is cost-effective with low VOC & low hazard profile and it’s very suitable for a green system. The main aim is to provide a high-performance product which will help them to expand their business.

In November 2015, Spartanburg Water announced that they will be using approved algaecides in water supply reservoirs, after getting the complaint about the unusual smell and taste of the water. It happened due to the high level of Methyl-Isoborneol, or MIB. After the water treatment, Spartanburg water assures that its water is safe to use.

