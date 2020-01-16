Algae Protein Market to Witness Stunning Growth | TerraVia, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Frères

Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the Algae Protein Market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction. Market drivers and market restraints help businesses to get idea about the production strategy. The report helps strengthen organization and make better decisions for driving business on the right track.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include TerraVia, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Earthrise Nutritional, Roquette Frères, Heliae Development, LLC, Allmicroalgae, ENERGYbits Inc., Corbion Biotech, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corbion., Ocean Drop, Pond Tech, Algama, BIOPROCESS ALGAE, LLC, Univar BV., Algatech LTD and others.

Global Algae Protein Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Form (Powder, Liquid Forms),

Product Source (Marine, Fresh Water Algae),

Product Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Other Algae),

Application (Food and Beverages, Nutritional and Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect Sales)

Global algae protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for protein and increasing urbanization are the factor for the growth of this market.

Algae proteins are usually derived from algae with the help of enzymatic or solvent processes. They are usually extracted from algae that are grown in fresh waters and marines. These algae protein have high content of protein due to which they are used as an alternative for plant protein. They are very beneficial as they have the ability to improve immune system, decrease fatigue, decrease allergies and inflammation and others. They are widely used in applications such as food and beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetic and personal care and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising awareness among population about the health benefits of algae proteins is driving the market

Increasing urbanization and economic developments worldwide will also propel the market growth

High cost of the algae protein will restrain the market growth

Availability of cheap substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In May 2019, Solabia Group announced that they have acquired Algatech Ltd. This acquisition will help both the companies to expand their production capability and meet the rising demand for the microalgae. This will strengthen their position in the market and will also increase their customer base worldwide

In October 2017, Corbion NV announced that they have acquired TerraVia Holdings so that they can expand their company in the field of production of specialty lipids and protein. The new products and technologies of the TerraVia will help the company to expand their business in personal care as well as industrial applications

