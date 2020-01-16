PVP Iodine Market Research Report 2019 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Recent Demand, Industry Analysis, Insights, Outlook and Forecasts 2026

Povidone-Iodine is a stable chemical complex of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (Povidone, PVP) and elemental Iodine (I). It contains from 9.0% to 12.0% available iodine.

And base on the output of the PVP Iodines, the classification of PVP Iodine includes Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, and the proportion of Medical Grade in 2016 is about 56%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

Market competition is intense. BASF, Ashland, Boai NKY, Thatcher, Yuking are the leaders of the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the PVP Iodine market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 230 million by 2026, from US$ 190 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PVP Iodine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PVP Iodine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

BASF

Ashland

Boai NKY

Thatcher

Yuking

Nanhang Industrial

Glide Chem

Sunflower

Quat Chem

Zen Chemicals

Adani Pharmachem

Other

Key highlights of the Report:

The report on the Global PVP Iodine Market offers accurate market insights and forecasts for the growth of the sector in the coming years. Our team of analysts has studied the industry thoroughly to deduce market estimations by utilizing both bottom-up and top-down approaches. By employing both primary and secondary sources of data collection, the report presents all essential market data that allows readers to make well-informed executive decisions. The study assesses the prevalent strategies adopted by leading players in the industry and their individual market shares against the global landscape to predict how significant trends might affect the future growth of the sector in the forecast duration.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

Medical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

Medical Use

Food Industry

Breed Industry

Other

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

Estimated Year – 2026

Forecast Period – 2019-2026

The study also sheds light on the leading players in the global competitive landscape, backed by relevant information and figures for individual companies, along with their descriptions, product profiles, product offerings, market size and share, fiscal analysis, sales, and contact information. It also includes the key industry trends and the advertising and distribution channels observed in the market.

Regional segmentation of the PVP Iodine Market in this report include (Regional market share, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Coverage of the report:

Scope of the study: The Global PVP Iodine Market report involves major manufacturers, key market segments, the product range available in the market, and growth trends expected to be present in the forecast years. It also elaborates on the market segmentation performed in the study based on product types and applications.

Executive Summary: The study gives a summary of the outcome of data analysis methods employed in this report, along with an industry-wide competitive landscape, drivers, restraints, threats, opportunities, and other macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: The report gives vital information such as import/export status, production, gross revenue, and key companies in the regional markets.

Company Profiles: All key companies have been extensively profiled in this segment and thoroughly analyzed by way of analytical tools like SWOT analysis, their products, production capacity, value, and volume, among other such details.

In summary, the PVP Iodine market report sheds light on the major regional markets, the product range available in the global sector, pricing structure, revenue generated, volume, production, demand and supply dynamics, CAGR, and forecast, among others. The report also conducts a SWOT analysis, analysis of the economic viability of new projects, and investment return analysis.