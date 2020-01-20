Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Market Key Players, Types, Application And New Developments Analysis – 2025 | TIP

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Overview:

The Global Optical Transport Network Market accounted for US$ 11.70 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account for US$ 33.44 Bn in 2025.

Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market.

Optical transport network Market Technology Insight:

Based on the technology used, Optical Transport Networks can be categorized into Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) and Dense Wavelength-division multiplexing (DWDM). Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is a fiber-optic transmission technique. It involves the process of multiplexing many different wavelength signals onto a single fiber. So, each fiber has a set of parallel optical channels each using slightly different light wavelengths. DWDM is higher performance transmission method than WDM. DWDM can transmit data as 2.5 to 10 Gbps at 160 channels in the same time. Moreover, DWDM is developed channel spacing up to 25 to 50 GHz then it can support transmission more than 1 Tbps. Thus, the DWDM segment in optical transport network market is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Company Profiles:

ADVA Optical Networking SE

ADTRAN, Inc.

ALCATEL LUCENT

Aliathon Technologies

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Infinera Corporation

ZTE Corporation

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market for the period of 2017 to 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

The market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global optical transport network market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players optical transport network market landscape are listed below-

2017: LuxNetwork selected Ciera’s 6500 Packet-Optical Platform with integrated Wave Logic Encryption for its new 100G network.

2017: East Kentucky Network, LLC selected converged packet optical solutions from Ciena to increase network capacity, enhance service offerings and provide greater network reliability.

2017: Infinera XTS-3300 Meshponder Delivers Industry-leading 19 Terabits of Capacity on Trans-Atlantic Route.

