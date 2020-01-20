Know business insights of Automatic Content Recognition market 2020-2026 thriving worldwide by top players Arcsoft, Digimarc, Google, Microsoft, Nuance Communications

Automatic Content Recognition Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is an identification technology to recognize content played on a media device or present in a media file. Devices containing ACR support enable users to quickly obtain additional information about the content they have just experienced without any user-based input or search efforts.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the overall automatic content recognition market in 2018 due to technological advancement and developed media & entertainment industry in the region. Europe stands second in terms of market share. APAC is the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption and growing number of ACR technology enabled smart devices in countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and India.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Automatic Content Recognition Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Arcsoft, Digimarc, Google, Microsoft, Nuance Communications, ACR Cloud, Audible Magic, Civolution (Kantar Media), Enswers, Gracenote, Mufin, Shazam Entertainment, Vobile, Voiceinteraction, Beatgrid Media

Types of Automatic Content Recognition covered are:

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting, Digital audio, video & image watermarking, Optical character recognition, Speech recognition

Applications of Automatic Content Recognition covered are:

Consumer Electronics, E-commerce, Education, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Healthcare, Defense & public safety, Avionics, Others

The Automatic Content Recognition report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Automatic Content Recognition Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Regional Analysis For Automatic Content Recognition Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Automatic Content Recognition market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

