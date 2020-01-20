Global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis with Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International

Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market Industry Forecast To 2026

An intelligent transportation system (ITS) is an advanced application which, without embodying intelligence as such, aims to provide innovative services relating to different modes of transport and traffic management and enable users to be better informed and make safer, more coordinated, and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

On the basis of application, the intelligent traffic control application held the largest share in 2017. This involves a much closer interaction between all of its constituents: drivers, pedestrians, public transportation, and traffic management systems. Adaptive signal systems, driver advisory and route planning, and automated vehicles are some of the goals set up to increase the efficiency of actual systems.

North America held the largest share of the global ITS market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the ITS market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the increasing number of megacities and the growing population in developed and developing countries.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Thales, Siemens, Garmin, Kapsch Trafficcom, Tomtom International, Cubic, Q-Free, Efkon, Flir Systems, Denso, Geotoll, Electricfeel, Doublemap, Bestmile, Nutonomy

Types of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) covered are:

Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System, ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System, Advanced Public Transportation System, Commercial Vehicle Operation

Applications of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) covered are:

Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring, Intelligent Traffic Control, Collision Avoidance, Parking Management, Passenger Information Management, Ticketing Management, Emergency Vehicle Notification, Automotive Telematics

The Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Regional Analysis For Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market on the global and regional level.

In conclusion, the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principle locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

