Smart Card Material Market Technology Study, Competitive Strategies, New Project Investment and Forecast 2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

Smart card materials are the chemical components that are used for the production of smart cards. These materials are used to manufacture whole of the card body. These materials enable the manufacturers of the cards to print and enhance the strength of their cards. These materials also help in improving the life of these smart cards.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption of cashless transactions and promotion of usage of smart cards for transactional purposes is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Significant demand and growth in application of smart cards from various end-users is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials that is used for the production of materials used in smart cards is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Card Materials Market

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Others

Paper

Holographic Foil

Teslin

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

By Type

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Multi-Component Cards

By Application

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, CARDIS organized the 16 th Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 th November, 2017.

Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 November, 2017. In August 2016, Westlake Chemical Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Axiall Corporation, with the acquisition providing Westlake the capabilities of being the second largest producer of PVC in North America region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Global smart card materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart card materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

Global Smart Card Materials Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Smart Card Materials Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Smart Card Materials Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

