Substitute Natural Gas Market: Comprehensive Research Including Top Companies and Forecasts Report 2020-2026

Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Zentrum für Sonnenenergie- und Wasserstoff-Forschung Baden-Württemberg, Air Liquide, TransTech Energy, LLC and National Gas Company

Substitute natural gas or also called as synthetic natural gas (SNG) is a fuel gas that is produced from fossil fuels and renewable sources such as coal and biofuels. They are ideal for transmission in natural gas pipelines and serves as a substitute for natural gas. SNG is produced by the gasification of biomass and coal, after which methanation is done. They can be converted from coal through five processes which are underground hydrogasification, underground steam-oxygen gasification, hydrogasification, catalytic steam gasification and steam-oxygen gasification.

Market Drivers:

Rising requirement for substitute natural gas (SNG) from Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Increasing government initiatives for environmental greenery is a driver for this market

Restricted supply and high price of natural gas is boosting the market growth

Increased demand of substitute natural gas for various applications, will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

High initial investment for the installation of SNG plant is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Increase in prices of fossil fuel due to the high usage of aluminium nitride, will also hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Substitute Natural Gas Market

By Source

Coal

Oil

Biomass

Solid Waste

Others

By Application

Transportation

Automotive

Passenger Cars

Two/Three Wheelers

Commercial Vehicles

Agricultural Vehicles

Marine

Railways

Aviation

Others

Energy

Residential Heating

Industrial

Others

