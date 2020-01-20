Thin Film Coating Market Segmentation, Manufacturing Cost Analysis Including Key Raw Materials, Trends by Types, Key Suppliers and Forecast 2026

A leading research firm, Data Bridge Market Research added a latest industry report on “Thin Film Coating“ consisting of 110+ pages during the forecast period and Thin Film Coating Market report offers a comprehensive research updates and information related to market growth, demand, opportunities in the global Thin Film Coating Market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Materion Corporation, IDEX, Torr Scientific Ltd, Reynard Corporation, Oerlikon Balzers, ULVAC-PHI; INCORPORATED., EP LABORATORIES, INC., ThinFilms Inc., Micro Point Pro Ltd (MPP), Alluxa, Precision Optical, IHI HAUZER B.V., LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, CVD Equipment Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Thin film coating is usually applied on the substrate to improve the reflexive and traverse properties. They are usually acquired by CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition), PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition), and Sputtering. They are widely used in industries like medical, packaging, aerospace, automotive etc. These days there is increasing demand for optically coated glass which is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for the optically coated glass is driving the growth of this market

Rising usage of thin film coating in automotive industry is driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

High investment cost of thin film coating is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of R&D is another factor restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Thin Film Coatings Market

By Coating Material

Ceramic

Metal

By End- Use

Electronics

Medical Device

Military & Defence

Packaging

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Type of Coating

Anti-Reflection Coatings

Infrared Coatings

Visible Coatings

Ultraviolet Coatings (UV)

Filter coatings

Conductive Coatings

Others

