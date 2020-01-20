Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth By TESARO, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Baxter, Fagron, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., APR, Kyowa Kirin Co

Global cancer supportive care drugs market is expected to at steady CAGR of 2.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing consumption of biosimilar drugs is augmenting the growth of the market.

Cancer supportive care drugs market report comprises of historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. The base year for calculation in the report is taken as 2017 while the historic year is 2016 which will tell you how the cancer supportive care drugs market will perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. The report also aids in prioritizing market goals and attain profitable business.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global cancer supportive care drugs market are Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Heron Therapeutics, Inc., TESARO, Inc., Purdue Pharma L.P., Baxter, Fagron, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., APR, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. and Acacia Pharma Group Plc among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Merck had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KEYTRUDA for the treatment of metastatic squamous cell carcinoma. With this approval there will be increment in product launches for the treatment of cancer and hence the revenue generation of the company will also increase

In June 2019, Amgen and Allergan plc had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of KANJINTI for HER2-overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma and metastatic breast cancer. With this approval there will be increment in treatment availability of cancer across the globe

Market Drivers

Rising prevalence rate of cancer cases is driving the growth of the market

Growing number of people suffering from the effects of anti-cancer therapies will propel the market in the forecast period

Increased improvements in healthcare infrastructure in Asia-Pacific region drives this market growth

Initiatives taken by the governments and non-government organizations for spreading and formulating awareness program will also fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Adverse effects related with cancer supportive care drugs is hampering the market growth

Stringent regulation may restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market

By Cancer Type

Lung Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Melanoma

Others

By Therapeutic Class

Bisphosphonates

Opioids

Anti-emetics

NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug)

ESAs (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents)

G-CSFs (Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factors)

Others Antineoplastic Antibiotics Neutropenia



By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

