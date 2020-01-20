Vitiligo Treatment Market Growth Outlook and Opportunities By Key Players Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Belcher Pharmaceuticals

Global Vitiligo treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence ocular surface injuries as it can contribute to the neurotrophic keratitis and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.
Vitiligo treatment market report is a comprehensive study about the market which tells about what is the market status in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Market research covered in this report helps the management of a firm in planning by providing accurate and up- to-date information about the consumer’s demands, their changing tastes, attitudes, preferences, and buying intentions etc. The company profiles of all the major market players and brands that are dominating the Vitiligo treatment market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been cited in the report.
Key Market Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Vitiligo treatment market are CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Clarify Medical, Inc, Incyte Corporation, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bausch Health, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc, Strides Pharma Science Limited, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Belcher Pharmaceuticals, LCC, LEO Pharma A/S, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In September 2019, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is developing novel drug ATI-502, JAK1/JAK3 Inhibitor for the treatment of alopecia areata, vitiligo and atomic dermatitis. If trial successful, it will improve the treatment landscape for miilion of patients suffering from vitiligo.
- In January 2017, Clarify Medical, Inc received an approval from the FDA for the Clarify Medical Phototherapy System, a home based light therapy device for the treatment of chronic skin diseases such as psoriasis, vitiligo and eczema. The approval of this devices provides a novel treatment option and major advances that offer complete heal of this condition.
Market Drivers
- Growing prevalence of urticaria worldwide is drive the market
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Advancement in treatment and incorporation of novel formulation can improve the ease the pain of cold sores is also act as factors that drive the market
Market Restraints
- Patent expiry of branded drugs and introduction of generics is also acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Segmentation: Global Vitiligo Treatment Market
By Type
- Nonsegmental Vitiligo
- Segmental Vitiligo
By Therapy
- Light Therapy
- Repigmentation Therapy
By Treatment Type
- Medication
- Pharmacological
- Non-pharmacological
- Surgery
- Skin grafting
- Blister grafting
By Drugs
- Calcineurin Inhibitors
- Pimecrolimus
- Tacrolimus
- Melanocyte-Stimulating Hormone
- Afamelanotide
- Others
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Topical
- Others
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
