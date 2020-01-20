Global Dyspnea Treatment Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast By 2026

The dyspnea treatment market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Dyspnea treatment market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers. To study the market key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for leading players. It also defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyspnea treatment market are Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, LANNETT, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Mylan N.V., LUPIN, Akron Incorporated, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited received an approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia for Kapanol (morphine sulfate pentahydrate), a low dose sustained-release morphine capsules for the treatment of chronic breathlessness in palliative care patients with advanced disease. The approval of Kapanol will provide a relief of distressing chronic breathlessness in the palliative care of patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiac failure, malignancy or other causes.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dyspnea treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global dyspnea treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Dyspnea Treatment Market

By Treatment Type

Supplemental Oxygen Therapy

Relaxation Therapy

By Drugs

Antianxiety Lorazepam Alprazolam

Antibiotics Azithromycin Levofloxacin

Anticholinergic Agents Ipratropium Bromide

Corticosteroids Beclomethasone

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Services

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacifi

Middle East & Africa

