Ventricular Assist Device Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

A ventricular assist device (VAD) is an electromechanical device for assisting cardiac circulation, which is used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart. In some instances VAD’s are also used as destination therapy (DT). In this instance, the patient shall not undergo a heart transplantation and the VAD is what the patient will use for the remainder of his life.

The market of ventricular assist device market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of patients with heart failure, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and shortage of heart donors. Furthermore, the development of technology in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. Conversely, specific limitations of these devices like high cost and serious risks tangled with implantation procedure of a ventricular assist device restrict the market growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

CardiacAssist, Inc, Jarvik Heart, Inc., ABIOMED, Thoratec Corporation, Berlin Heart, ReliantHeart, Inc., TERUMO CORPORATION, Calon Cardio, HeartWare International, Medtronic Plc.

The global ventricular assist device market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, End User, and Geography. The product segment includes, Biventricular Assist Devices, Left Ventricular Assist Devices, and Right Ventricular Assist Devices. Based on type, the market is segmented as, Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices, Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices. Based on application, the market is segmented as, Destination therapy, Bridge-to-recovery therapy, Bridge-to-transplant therapy, Bridge-to-candidacy therapy

Ventricular Assist Device Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Ventricular Assist Device Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

